Now, get IELTS coaching in Jalandhar at nominal cost

Jalandhar, March 25

Even as hundreds of youth from lower income families are expecting the state government’s announcement of free International English Language Testing System (IELTS) coaching, an initiative on similar lines has already been taken up by the District Defence Services Welfare Office in Jalandhar.

Ahead of elections, all parties, including the Congress and the SAD, had promised to offer free IELTS training to the Punjabi youth interested in moving abroad

The office has announced to offer IELTS coaching on nominal charges in the coming few days. As per the scheme, 45-day coaching will be imparted to the youth in all modules of IELTS. An amount of Rs5,000 will be charged from a ward of serving defence personnel or an ex-serviceman and Rs6,000 from others.

“The same coaching is being given by private centres for Rs10,000 a month. Anyone coming to us for taking training will be saving at least Rs10,000 as no good private institute in the city is charging less than Rs15,000 for 45-day course. We are offering the scheme on the approval from the Punjab Governor,” said Col Dalwinder Singh, Deputy Director, District Defence Services Welfare Office.

He added: “We have already hired a properly trained and competent staff for the course. The training that we will provide will be much better than any other privately-run centre in the city.”

Gursimran Kaur, an instructor, said: “We have called all interested candidates on Monday morning so that they can see all the facilities so as to be doubly sure before filling up forms. For those stationed far off and cannot reach, we will do a webinar and clear all their doubts.”

In the city of foreign crazy students, several colleges, too, are running IELTS training centres claiming to offer the courses at nominal rates. Kanya Maha Vidyalaya is already running its IELTS coaching centre since the past few years whereas the CT Institute had last year started its CT Global Services to cash on the youth and make them take up various short-term add on courses, which are in demand abroad.

Likewise, even the state government had in 2018 announced that its government school students of Classes XI and XII would be imparted free IELTS training in 1,000 schools of Punjab, but the scheme did not evoke much response as the training level did not match the professional training style as in private institutes.

A teacher of English from one of the schools where the course was launched said: “Our programme was not aimed at sending the children abroad by making them IELTS ready. It was just that our course in Interactive English Language Training for Students had the same acronym. We just aimed to improve the interactive English skills of the students and it showed good result.”

Earlier, some 50 teachers of English from Punjab were sent to Canada by former CM Parkash Singh Badal in 2014 to take training in IELTS, who were deployed by the Congress government in the last tenure for the course.

