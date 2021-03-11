Now, lessons on ill-effects of stubble burning in schools

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 21

Stubble burning has always remained an issue in the state, now school students will also learn about ill-effects of this practice. In a communique to the District Education Officers, the Education Department has said the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has instructed that the students should be given education on environment, human health, soil fertility and ill-effects of stubble burning.

The department has instructed the schools to organise various activities so that the students could learn easily. Activities like theatre, drama, role play, essay-writing, drawing and painting competitions, chart-making, debate and speech contests, etc., will be organised.

Principals and teachers have also been asked to hold a special session in the morning assembly so that the students get information about it.

The schools are also instructed to hold lectures by the Agriculture Department and PPCB officials. Also, awareness fortnight on the matter will be organised. “If you think there is any other way by which the students can learn fast, then it should also be implemented,” the circular reads.

Talking about stubble burning, not only paddy but there was an increase in wheat straw burning cases. The department had seen a sharp rise. In Jalandhar alone, according to the official data, as many as 166 cases of stubble burning have been reported, which were only 33 last year, which means there is a fivefold increase in the cases this year.

Special session in morning assembly

The Education Department has instructed the schools to organise various activities so that the students can easily learn about the ill-effects of stubble burning

Besides theatre, essay-writing, drawing and painting competitions and other activities, schools have been told to hold a special session in the morning assembly

#Environment #Pollution #Punjab Pollution Control Board PPCB