Now, register for sports event till Aug 30

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 25

As many as 2,557 people in the district have already got themselves registered for the “Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan” sports event — which is to start from August 29 in the state. In view of the overwhelming response, the last date for registration for the event has been extended from August 25 to August 30.

The event will commence on August 29 from local Guru Gobind Singh Stadium and will be inaugurated by CM Bhagwant Mann. Preparations for the event are in full swing. Jalandhar DC Jaspreet Singh said contingents of sportspersons from each district would participate in the inaugural ceremony by carrying out a march past and students from schools and colleges would also participate in cultural activities to be organised in the stadium. The torch-relay will also mark the beginning of this mega sports event, which is to be organised at block and district levels. The event would conclude after two months.

District Sports Officer Lovedeep Singh said: “The number of registrations is expected to rise considerably by August 30. Meanwhile, on the spot registrations will also be entertained. The aim is to encourage a sport temperament among the youth of the state. The rural games across blocks will be held first, followed by urban games. Although the event will be inaugurated on August 29, the block level sporting events will be held from September 1 to 7.”