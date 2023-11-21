NRI dies after minor scuffle with neighbours, probe underway

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 20

A UK-based NRI Charanjit Singh, who arrived in the city a month ago, died under mysterious circumstances outside his fourth-floor flat in BDA Colony near Jalandhar bypass on Sunday night.

The incident followed a minor altercation with third-floor neighbours after which Singh collapsed and lost consciousness. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by same neighbours where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

Fearing consequences, the neighbours fled from the hospital. It was alleged that Singh was pushed from his fourth-floor apartment during scuffle resulting in fatal injuries to him. However, the police termed these claims as baseless rumours. The police said strict action would be taken against those spreading misinformation in the case.

Pradeep Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Division No. 8 police station, confirmed that there was a minor verbal spat between Singh and his neighbours following which he collapsed on the floor.

The SHO said Charanjit Singh was a heart patient. It was suspected that he died after a heart attack. He said it could only be verified after receiving the post-mortem report.

The SHO said there were no visible injury marks on the body of the deceased. He refuted claims that Singh was pushed from the fourth floor. The SHO said after receiving complaint from relatives of the deceased, four individuals had been booked in this connection and investigation was on. No arrests had been made till now.