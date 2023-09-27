US-based NRI father-daughter duo found dead at residence in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 26

Two US-based NRIs, a father-daughter duo, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their house at Shalimar Garden near Urban Estate City here today. They have been identified as Amrik Singh and his daughter Raj Rani.

No injury marks on bodies: Cop Phagwara DSP Jaspreet Singh, along with a police party, reached the house of Amrik Singh at Shalimar Garden, Urban Estate, here. The police recovered the bodies of Amrik Singh and his daughter Raj Rani. There were no injury marks on the bodies. The reason behind their death was yet to be ascertained, the DSP said.

Deepak Kumar told the police about the foul smell emanating from the house of his neighbour Amrik Singh for the past couple of days.

The DSP said Amrik Singh (74), along with his wife Surinder Kaur, and daughter Raj Rani (45), came from the USA. They were residing at their house in Shalimar Garden near Urban Estate here for the past two years. His wife and daughter were mentally ill.

It is pertinent to mention here that NRIs Amrik and Surinder were getting pension from the USA.

The DSP said the bodies had been sent to the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, for post-mortem examination.

The police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC. The police are working on various theories to solve the case. Further investigations were on into the case.

