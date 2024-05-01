NRI injured in road accident

Jalandhar, April 30
Manjit S Dasuya, a US-based NRI from Hoshiarpur, suffered injuries in a road accident while he was going to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
His driver Davinder Pal Singh died in the mishap, which took place at Jandiala. His car was also badly damaged in the mishap.
Dasuya got his leg and hip fractured in the accident. He was shifted to a private hospital in Jalandhar.
Dasuya was earlier an AAP leader, but he contested as the SAD (Sanyukt) candidate from the Urmar Assembly segment in 2022. He was scheduled to fly back to the US later in the day.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Hoshiarpur #Sikhs
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way
Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dw...
Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate
He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...
Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP
Delhi goes to Lok Sabha polls on May 25
'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US
India on Tuesday strongly rejected the claims, saying the re...
The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably
According to the company, Adi Godrej, who is head of the fam...