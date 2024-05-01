NRI injured in road accident

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 30

Manjit S Dasuya, a US-based NRI from Hoshiarpur, suffered injuries in a road accident while he was going to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

His driver Davinder Pal Singh died in the mishap, which took place at Jandiala. His car was also badly damaged in the mishap.

Dasuya got his leg and hip fractured in the accident. He was shifted to a private hospital in Jalandhar.

Dasuya was earlier an AAP leader, but he contested as the SAD (Sanyukt) candidate from the Urmar Assembly segment in 2022. He was scheduled to fly back to the US later in the day.

