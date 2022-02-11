NRI woman's handbag with cash & gold stolen from Jalandhar's supermarket

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 10

The handbag of an NRI woman that contained some important documents, including her passport, two passports of her children, some Indian and American currency worth Rs 3 lakh and gold ornaments, was stolen from a supermarket near Guru Nanak Mission Chowk on February 7.

The incident came to light on Thursday after a video went viral on social media in which a woman wearing a mask, having two men on either side, could be seen picking up the bag from the trolley and quickly exited the store.

According to the police, complainant Shaminder Kaur Dhaliwal reported that she visited the supermarket, along with her family, to buy groceries in the evening. She said she had kept the handbag in the shopping trolley along with other items. The police said when they were heading to the billing counter to make the payment for the purchase, the woman realised her handbag was missing.

They made the complaint with the store management and tried searching here and there, but to no avail, said Investigation Officer (IO) ASI Raghubir Singh.

He said a case under Section 380 of the IPC has been registered against unknown persons. He further said the CCTV footage of the supermarket has been procured in which a young woman in jeans and jacket, having two men on either side and two children right in front of the shopping trolley, was seen picking up the handbag from the cart. He said it’s being suspected that all three were involved in the crime.

“They were seen taking an auto near the parking and moving towards Guru Nanak Mission Chowk. We are trying to procure more CCTV footage from the nearby areas to trace them,” said the IO, adding that further investigation was underway and culprits would be nabbed soon.