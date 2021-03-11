Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Under the Buddy programme launched by Punjab government to curb the menace of drug abuse, PCM SD College for Women organised a Nukkad Natak on drug abuse to sensitise the youngsters against this menace. Translating the power of visual and verbal modes into a spectacular performance, Simran, Muskaan, Babita, Karuna, Ridhi, Swati, Pooja, Dolly Ria and Sachi effectively concretised the message against the horrors of drug abuse. Drug abuse has been Punjab’s constant concern and burden and youngsters are most vulnerable to this malpractice. Fulfilling its responsibility towards the society, PCM SD College has pledged to fight against this evil practice and under the first-of-its-kind mission the college has made nine groups of more than 45 students. In each group, there are five students and one of these 45 students is the Senior Buddy who leads her group members to participate in various activities concerning the prevention and awareness regarding drug abuse. The members of the Managing Committee and Principal of the college Dr Pooja Prashar encouraged all the students to keep participating in these kinds of activities and motivated them to keep spreading awareness in the society. The Principal also lauded the efforts of Gurjit Kaur of the Department of English and the Nodal Officer of the College Buddy Programme for organising the Nukkad Natak.

Inter-College IT contest organised

The PG Department of Computer Science and Applications of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised an inter-college fest - IT Euphoria KITE-2022. More than 300 participants from 22 universities and colleges from Punjab participated in the event. Nine events were organised during the fest namely Startup Concept, Ad Mad Show, Group Dance, Logic Building, Digital Painting, IT Quiz Screening, PowerPoint Presentation, Logo Designing and Solo Dance. The chief guest for the event was Jyoti Bala Mattu, Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that such events provide a good platform to students to display their creativity and talent besides getting practical exposure. Principal lauded the efforts of Suman Khurana, Head, PG Department of Computer Applications, and all the team members of PG Dept. of Computer Science and Applications for their efficient team work and the flawless coordination of events.

Copyrights Day celebrated

Entrepreneurship Development Cell (EDC) of Apeejay institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus celebrated World Book and Copyrights Day. The objective of the session was to encourage the young minds to inculcate reading as a habit in their daily routine. Student-coordinators of EDC organised a session in which they highlighted the importance of reading. Team of eight coordinators- Shweta, Shivani, Rohan, Anuj, Saaransh, Riya, Simran Sokhi, Rupinder presented a wonderful presentation in which they highlighted the impact of reading books. They also shared lessons from some very good books like IKIGAI, The 5 am Club, Atomic Habits, The Power of Subconscious mind, Think and Grow Rich, Life’s Amazing Secrets that would take the participants to a different league. Rohan and Saaransh of MBA II shared important ideas of these books and how these books could help in changing the quality of life. It was an interactive session in which the some of the avid readers shared their motivational experiences of book readings. The coordinators also shared knowledge on the importance of publishing and copyright. Dr. Pooja Bhandari, Convenor, EDC, concluded the session by sharing her own experience of how reading good books helped her both mentally and spiritually. She also emphasised that students should get back to reading and not just stay busy on their phones.

University positions

Students of diploma in cosmetology semester-1 from Trinity College bagged various positions in the event held at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Shivani and Aditya Richard Nelson secured third position in university with 189/200 marks. Simranjit Kaur got 4th position with 188/200 marks. Megha got 8th position with184/200 marks. Pooja got 10th with 182/200 marks and Isha got 12th position with 180/200 marks. In addition Baljit, Jasmine, Tania, Jai, Sonia Jaskaran Singh, Mala, Abel Khokhar passed the exam with distinction. The college students also got three positions in diploma in beauty culture. Kajal stood first with 179/200 marks, Esther Gill came second with 178/200 marks and Aarti Kumari got third rank with 179/200 marks.

Driving Workshop organised

The NSS department of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women organised a three-day driving workshop in association with Honda Motor Cycle and Scooty India Pvt. Ltd commencing from Wednesday in the college campus. Around 150 students showed their participation in this workshop. Through these workshops, the students were imparted the theoretical and practical knowledge and were also trained via simulators so that they become used to driving prior to the actual Activa or two-wheeler drives. These trainings were undertaken by Amrit Sharma, Chief Safety Instructor, who is certified from Japan, and Vivek, Manager, Cargo Honda. On this occasion, Principal Dr Navjot addressed that in the current scenario, it is an utmost requirement for the women to be self-dependant and hence they must know how to drive. She also appreciated the NSS officers Manita, Manjeet and Atma Singh. TNS

Inter-house Volleyball match held

An inter-house volleyball match was held in Saffron Public School, Phagwara, for Classes lX- XIl. All the students belonging to Ravi, Jhelum, Beas and Satluj participated in the match. The match was organised in two segments. In IX- X classes, the inter-house match was won by Jhelum House securing Ist position, Beas House stood at second position and Ravi House got the third position. Similarly, from XII class, Jhelum House stood Ist, Ravi House got second position and Satluj House got third position. Principal Dr Sandeepa Sood congratulated the winner teams.

Investiture organised

CJS Public School organised an investiture ceremony under the supervision of management and Principal Dr Ravi Suta. The ceremony began with the morning prayer and after the prayer coordinator of senior wing Sapna presented bouquet to the Principal and welcomed her on this ceremony. Principal honoured Archana as PA to Principal and all the four House Masters/House Mistresses by giving badges. Darshpreet of Class XII was honoured as Head Boy and Richa as Head Girl by the Principal by giving batches and sachets. Captains, Vice Captains and House Prefects of the four Houses- Meghna, Godavari, Kaveri and Krishna also got batches and sachets. The House Captain batch of Maghna house was given to Jasmeen of Class Xll Com and Vice Captain batch was awarded to Muskan of Xll Science. House Captain and Vice Captain of Godavari House are Harmanjot of Class Xll Science and Radhey of Class Xll Com. House Captain and Vice Captain of Kaveri House are Ishaan Singh of Class Xl and Mehak of Class Xl. House Captain & Vice Captain of Krishna House are Shailputri of Class Xll Sci & Taranpreet of Class Xl respectively. After this Head girl Richa of class Xll Sci shared her experience and gratitude to the teachers and management in her speech.

CBSE Board Exam centre

EMM AAR International School, Adampur, is conducting term-II CBSE Board examination for Class X in which 395 candidates participated from different schools. As per the report of Centre Superintendent Navdeep Vashista, the exam duration was of two hours. The examination commenced at 10:30 am following all the guidelines deputed by CBSE and conducted the examination in a smooth fashion. The number of students permitted in each classroom was capped at 18. The school followed appropriate protocols considering the safety of the students.

Tree plantation drive organised

Faculty of Natural Science under the aegis of GNA University organised an event to create more awareness among the students about the environmental issues and how different steps can be taken to protect the environment from these hazardous issues like water pollution, air pollution and extinction of species etc. On this occasion, tree plantation in the university premises was done by Rajni Bector (Padam Shree Awardee), founder of Cremica Enterprises Ltd, and Dr Ajay Bansal, Registrar Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology. An interactive session on the special day was organised with student Mehak Sharma. Gurdeep Singh Sihra, the Pro-Chancellor remarked, “Such events are special moments that need to be celebrated in the best manner and I appreciate the endeavours of the Faculty to organize it in the best manner.”

University examination

The students of DIPS College (Co Educational), Dhilwan, performed brilliantly and secured good marks in the examination conducted by GNDU. College Coordinator Harpreet Kaur said in PGDCA, Tarunjeet Kaur got first position with 92.5 per cent marks, Komal got second position with 84.25 per cent marks, Ramanpreet Kaur secured third position with 84 per cent marks, Anmoldeep Kaur secured fourth position with 80.75 per cent marks. In Cosmetology Diploma 1st Semester, Amandeep Kaur stood first with 92.5 per cent marks, Priya got second with 81.5 per cent marks, Damanpreet Kaur stood third with 80.5 per cent marks..

University ranks

Geetika, student of Lyallpur Khalsa College, has bagged second position in the GNDU exams of MSc (Physics) III Sem by getting 573 marks out of 600 whereas Jasdeep Kaur of the same class secured 3rd position by getting 567 marks. This information was given in a press release by the Principal of the College Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra. Balbir Kaur, president, College Governing Council, also congratulated the student and reiterated the commitment of the college to quality education and productive research.