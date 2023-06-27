Nukkad natak spreads awareness on drug abuse at Science City

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 26

Awareness against drug abuse was spread through a nukkad natak at Pushpa Gujral Science City in collaboration with Nehru Yuva Kendra on Monday. The day marked the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse.

The theme for this year’s celebration was ‘People first: Stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention.’ The event was aimed to educate parents on how to care for their children and guide them in a friendly manner. As part of the programme, talented artistes from Nehru Yuva Kendra performed a thought-provoking street play. The play shed light on the alarming issue of drug abuse and emphasised the significance of prevention. It served as a powerful medium to sensitise the audience, particularly the youth, about the detrimental effects of drugs.

Sharing his views at the occasion, Dr Rajesh Grover, Director, Science City, highlighted the gravity of the drug problem, which acts as a major deterrent to humanity and poisons the well-being of our youth. Further, drug abuse not only poses a threat to individuals but also has severe repercussions on families and society as a whole. He stressed that tackling drug trafficking and drug abuse is a shared responsibility, with both governments and communities playing vital roles.

Dr Grover emphasised the significant contribution that the media can make in raising awareness about the dangers of narcotics. Dr Gagandeep Kaur, District Youth Officer, Kapurthala, stressed that the primary objective of this event was to raise awareness about drug abuse and educate the younger generation. Dr Kaur urged all parents to protect their children from the dangers of drugs and provide them with a safe and supportive environment.