Nurmahal civic body fails to provide disabled-friendly facilities in govt offices

Phagwara, April 4
The Nurmahal Nagar Council (NC) has failed to implement directions of the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities and Department of Social Security And Women and Child Development, Punjab Government, regarding implementation of the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.
The Director, Local Government, was instructed to implement provisions of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act by the two authorities concerned.
Asha Rani, a resident of Mohalla Shah Karni, Nurmahal, had complained to the commissioner that the office of the NC executive officer was situated on the second floor and was inaccessible to physically challenged persons.
She said Sections 44 to 46 of the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act ensures a barrier-free environment for persons with disabilities. She said the Act mandates special provisions for integrating persons with disabilities into social mainstream.
As per provisions of the Act the municipal authorities/corporations should provide step-less system for easy access through lifts to upper floors of buildings, adequate door width for wheelchair entry, and accessible toilets before permitting construction.
