Nurmahal councillors seek ouster of prez, vice-prez with no-trust vote

Ashok Kaura

PHAGWARA, NOVEMBER 7

Several councillors of the Nurmahal Nagar Council have signed two requisition letters for the council meeting to bring a no-confidence motion against the president and the vice-president.

Phillaur Subdivision Magistrate (SDM), in an official communication to the Nurmahal Nagar Council Executive Officer, (EO) said his office had received two representations signed by existing councillors in his office to bring a no-confidence motion against president Hardip Kaur Johal and the vice-president.

The SDM, in his communication, said “these requisition letters were sent to them to act under the Municipal Act, 1911 and according to the government directions”. The Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner has forwarded two requisition letters sent to him by Nurmahal council members to the SDM.

Executive Officer Rajiv Oberoi said he had sent these letters to the president, who was bound by law, to call a meeting of the house within prescribed period as per law.

Congress leader and Ward No.10 councillor Hardip Kaur Johal was elected Nurmahal Nagar council president and her party colleague and Ward No.5 councilor Jang Bahadar Kohli vice-president in May 2021.

The Congress has six councillors, Shiromani Akali Dal three, Bahujan Samaj Party two, Bharatiya Janata Party one and Independent one in the House of thirteen. President’s post is reserved for women in Nurmahal.

Two councillors of the BSP Kanwal Kumari (Ward No.9) and Walaiti Ram (Ward No 13) had announced their boycott and left the venue. Congress candidates and opposition candidates received equal votes (6-6) with then Nakodar MLA GS Wadala casting his vote and after this election was held by a toss.

Executive officer asked to act as per law