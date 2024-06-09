Nurmahal man found murdered in Phagwara

Phagwara, June 8
A Nurmahal transporter identified as Dinesh Kumar (42) was found murdered in mysterious circumstances in Dhaleta village near Goraya on Friday.
Vijay Kumar, brother-in-law of the deceased, alleged that Dinesh came to Dhaleta on Thursday to after meet him. He went out for some work, but did not return.
Later, the body of the Dinesh was found lying in pool of blood in the village fields on Friday evening. The villagers staged protest against the police for carelessness. The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC and handed over the body to the family.
