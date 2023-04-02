Nurmahal Nagar Council fails to abide by provisions of Disability Act

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, April 1

Barrier-free environment for physically challenged is yet to come up.

The Nurmahal Nagar Council has failed to implement directions issued by the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities to implement provisions of the Disability Act and directions issued by the Social Security and Women and Child Development Department in the office of the executive officer, Nurmahal Nagar Council.

Asha Rani, a resident of Mohalla Shah Karni, Nurmahal, had complained to the Commissioner that the office of the executive officer is situated on the second floor and is inaccessible for physically challenged persons. She said Section 44-46 of the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights, and Full Participation) Act ensure the creation of a barrier-free environment for persons with disabilities. She said that the Act mandates making special provisions for the integration of persons with disabilities into the social mainstream.

As per provisions of the Act, municipal authorities/corporations should ensure the provision of step-less system for easy access to building lifts for free access to upper floors, adequate door width for wheelchair entry, and accessible toilets before giving permission for construction.

Residents alleged that except for promises, nothing has been done in the last four years.

Directions not followed