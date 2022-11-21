Nurmahal NC president finally calls trust-vote meeting on Nov 23

Ashok Kaura

Nurmahal, November 20

Following a number of requisition letters by some councillors to the Phillaur SDM and other officials and subsequent communication from the latter, Nurmahal Nagar Council (NC) president Hardip Kaur Johal has finally called a special meeting on November 23 in the council’s office.

In the agenda sent to 13 councillors and Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Maan, Johal has said she has received an official communication from Phillaur

SDM Amanpal Singh through Executive Officer (EO) Rajiv Kumar, stating that his office had received two representations signed by existing councillors to bring a no-confidence motion against her and the vice-president.

She said she had received a communication from the EO informing her about calling a meeting of the NC within 14 days as per the Municipal Act.

As per the directions, the agenda of the meeting includes discussion on the no-confidence motion against the president and vice-president.

Johal, a Congress leader and Ward No.10 councillor, was elected Nurmahal Nagar Council president in May 2021 and her party colleague and Ward No.5 councillor Jang Bahadar Kohli vice-president by toss.

The Congress has six members, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) three, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) two and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) one in the House of 13. There’s also an Independent. The president’s post is reserved for women in Nurmahal.

Two BSP councillors — Kanwal Kumari of Ward No.9 and Walaiti Ram of Ward No. 13 — had boycotted the elections. As a result, Congress candidates and Opposition candidates received equal votes (6-6) with the then Nakodar MLA, GS Wadala, casting his vote. After this, the election was held by toss.