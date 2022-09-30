Nurmahal sewerage project hangs fire

Our Correspondent

Nurmahal, September 29

The Rs 24.4-crore project, launched by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (Glada) and allotted to private agencies, is moving at a snail’s pace Over 11 years on, the project for laying sewerage pipelines in Nurmahal is yet to be completed and commissioned. The project was scheduled to be completed in just nine months. Then CM Parkash Singh Badal had laid the foundation of the project in February 2011.

Under the scheme, the main sewerage pipelines were laid down in the entire town for the drainage of sewage to one place.

Nagar Council (NC) president Hardip Kaur Johal said the sewerage project has not been completed, and that some areas lack a sewerage system. Some sewerage lines are yet to be connected to the main lines. The executive officer has reportedly written to Glada Executive Engineer to complete the sewerage project at the earliest and hand it over to the nagar council.