Nurmahal sewerage project hangs fire

Nurmahal, September 29
The Rs 24.4-crore project, launched by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (Glada) and allotted to private agencies, is moving at a snail’s pace Over 11 years on, the project for laying sewerage pipelines in Nurmahal is yet to be completed and commissioned. The project was scheduled to be completed in just nine months. Then CM Parkash Singh Badal had laid the foundation of the project in February 2011.
Under the scheme, the main sewerage pipelines were laid down in the entire town for the drainage of sewage to one place.
Nagar Council (NC) president Hardip Kaur Johal said the sewerage project has not been completed, and that some areas lack a sewerage system. Some sewerage lines are yet to be connected to the main lines. The executive officer has reportedly written to Glada Executive Engineer to complete the sewerage project at the earliest and hand it over to the nagar council.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points
Inflation expected to remain elevated at around 6% in second...
Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor to file nominations for Congress chief; Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to be consensus face
Kharge, 80, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, will meet p...
PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train, launch Ahmedabad Metro project today
He will also take a ride on the train from Gandhinagar to Ka...
Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Bumrah for remainder of T20I series against South Africa
Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming T20 World C...