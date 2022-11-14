Nurmahal: Tributes paid to CPM leader

Our Correspondent

Nurmahal: Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M) organised a political conference to pay homage to its leader Sarwan Singh Cheema at Cheema Kalan village near here on Sunday. Party activists reached the venue in large numbers to pay their tributes. CPM state secretary Sukhwindar Singh Sekhon, Sukhprit Singh, Mul Chand, Krishan Devi, Lachhmann Singh and others addressed the gathering and accused the BJP-led Central government of pursuing anti-people policies. Sarwan Singh Cheema and his security guards Santokh Singh, Ram Lubhaya, Raghubir Chand, Mohindar Singh and head constable Paramjit Singh of Punjab Police were gunned down by militants 31 years ago. OC

One booked for motorcycle theft

Nurmahal: The Bilga police have booked a villager on the charge of lifting motorbikes. Investigating officer (IO) Dalvara Singh said the accused has been identified as Baljindar Singh alias Gopi, a resident of Bhullar village. The IO said he received the information that the accused was at a bus stand in Sangowal village with a stolen motorcycle with the intention of selling it. The IO said a case under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC has been registered against the accused and further investigations are on. OC

2 Drug peddlers arrested at bilga

Nurmahal: The Bilga police have arrested two drug peddlers on the charge of selling heroin and poppy husk. Station House Officer (SHO) Mohindar Pal said 5 gram of heroin and 10 kg of poppy husk were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Gurprit Singh alias Gopi, a resident of Mehsampur village and Mangal Singh alias Mangi,

a resident of Mao Sahib village. The SHO said cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act have been registered against the accused. OC

Married woman goes missing

Nurmahal: The Bilga police have registered a missing report in connection with the disappearance of a married woman. Surindar Kumar Billa, a resident of Partab Pura village complained to the police that his daughter-in-law Lovepreet Kaur left home along with her two-year-old child on November 11 and did not return home. Investigating Officer Dalwara Singh said a missing report had been registered. In another case, the police again registered a missing report in connection with the disappearance of 25-year-old Preeti, daughter of Sukhdev Singh of Sangowal village, said IO Baljit Kaur. OC

Labh Singh new Nakodar SHO

Nakodar: Jalandhar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police has appointed Labh Singh as the Station House Officer of Nakodar Police Station. He was earlier additional SHO at Goraya police station. He assumed charge on Saturday evening.