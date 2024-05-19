Nursery stage debut event

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, celebrated the nursery stage debut ‘Rise and Shine’ where our lil munchkins from nursery performed on different foot-tapping songs. To encourage the participation of every student and to minimise the apprehension of facing an audience, each section of Nursery presented performances on different dance numbers like a welcome song,a party song,weekend song etc. The event was graced by the presence of parents ,whose faces on seeing their little ones sparkling on stage were full of overwhelming joy and awe. Principal Kanwaljeet Singh Randhawa, Head Mistress Sangeeta Bhatia and pre-primary Incharge Sukham admired the efforts of the children and teachers.

Achievement celebrated

It was a privilege for State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, to celebrate the achievement of Abhishek Kaushal who has attended AITC Camp at the national level and glistened in the galaxy of NCC world. The student has represented the school and two Punjab battalions at directorate level held in Delhi. Colonel Vinod Joshi honoured the cadets in the battalion office with-president Dr. Gagandeep Kaur and Principal Savina Bahl were glad to see the proud face of the cadet and parents. They also wished him good luck for the future.

Investiture Ceremony

Investiture Ceremony was organised in ‘The Gurukul’ School with the aim of creating a sense of commitment and responsibility among the students. The ceremony began with a march past by the students of the four houses-Rose, Marigold, Orchid and Lotus House, followed by the awarding of Badges and Sashes. Then the oath-taking ceremony took place, where they took the oath to perform the assigned duties with integrity and efficiency. The Cabinet was headed by Manjot Singh as Head Boy and Sunidhi as Head Girl. Suparav and Ridhima were appointed as Deputy Head boy and Deputy Head Girl. Aron and Daman were elected as Cultural Secretary. School Director Sushma Handa and Principal Radha Gakhar congratulated the appointed members.

Trip To Trampoline Park

A trip was organised by Army Public School, Jalandhar, for the students of class V. Students enjoyed their visit to trampoline park where they spent a day full of fun, adventure, fitness and sports. By the time students had returned although they were tired but were full of enthusiasm and were over joyed by the day’s experience.

Prize Distribution Function

The academic prize distribution function of Sant Baba Bhag Singh Institute was organised. The event started with mesmerising shabad. The occasion was followed by different activities performed by students. The parents of students enjoyed the function and motivated the students with their appluase. Prize distribution was also conducted.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.