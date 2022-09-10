 Nutrition Month inaugurated : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Nutrition Month inaugurated

Lyallpur Khalsa College inaugurates the National Nutrition Month in Jalandhar on Friday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Lyallpur Khalsa College inaugurated the National Nutrition Month in line with the government directions. The Grievances Redressal Cell, NSS units and the Eco Club jointly organised a guest lecture and a plantation drive regarding medicinal plants in the campus. The resource person of the event was Rashpal Singh, ex-General Manager, UCO Bank, who has worked for rural development in different parts of India. Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra, in his message, said women play a very important role in the country’s socio-economic growth. Prof Jasreen Kaur, Dean, Academic Affairs, welcomed the resource person. Rashpal Singh discussed the economic aspects prevailing in the country. He urged the audience to utilise things to their maximum.

Students pass with flying colours

Students of MCom (Sem-II) of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya have brought laurels to the institution by securing various positions in the university results. Shaina Sachdeva bagged the seocnd position by scoring 969 out of 1,100 marks, Yukti Dhiman secured the third position with 966 marks. Principal (Prof) Ajay Sareen congratulated the Head of the Department Meenu Kohli, the faculty members and the students for this achievement.

Students shine in Punjab games

The students of MGN Public School, Kapurthala, participated in the Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan. In athletics, Puneet Kaur of Class IX won a gold medal in 100 m and a silver medal in 200 m in the U-17 category. Jashanpreet Singh of Class X won the gold medal in 1,500 m in the U-17 category. Rajkarnal Singh of Class XII won the gold medal in shot put and discus throw in the U-21 category. Inderpreet Singh of Class XII won a silver medal in 400 m in the U-21 category. Manpreet Singh of XI won a bronze medal in long jump in the U-21 category. The football teams U-14 and U-21 won gold medals. The kho-kho Boys won a gold medal in the U-21 category.

World Air Day observed

Eklavya School observed the World Air Day on its premises. Principal Komal Arora, the staff members and the students participated in the programme. The aim behind organising this programme was to spread awareness among people about keeping the environment clean.The saplings were given to students and they were asked to plant them around the campus. Ansh gave a speech in which he dwelled on how to keep the environment neat and clean. JK Gupta (Chairman) appreciated the efforts of staff members and students. Ekam, a student of Class V also gave a speech about keeping the environment pollution-free.

Students perform well in exams

The PG Department of Fashion Designing, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, performed well in the BSc Fashion Designing Sem II result declared by GNDU. Harmanjit Kaur secured the first position in the university by scoring 82 per cent and Gagandeep Kaur of the same class tasted success by securing the third position with 80 per cent marks. Principal Dr Navjot lauded Harmanjit Kaur and Gagandeep Kaur for their efforts and blessed them.

English debate organised

Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg, organised an inter-house English debate and declamation competition for seniors and middle school students in the school auditorium. The thought-provoking topic for declamation was ‘Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder’. The topic for the English debate, ‘The media is breaking rules for Breaking News’, was hotly debated by eight fiery debaters from four houses as they fired a volley of arguments and counter-arguments in favour and against the contentious topic. Principal Girish Kumar appreciated the confidence and rhetorical skills of the young orators. The winners of the declamation competition for middles were Pranav Prashar, Arnazz Kaur and Nishtha Arora while the prize winning debaters from the senior wing are Kritika Verma and Mannat Thind, Kunwar Yuvraj Singh and Digvijay Singh.

World Literacy Day

World Literacy Day was celebrated in all five schools of Innocent Hearts (Green Model Town, Loharan, Cantt- Jandiala Road, Royal World and Kapurthala Road) under the guidelines of the Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Trust. The trust has started a literacy campaign with an objective of Swachh Bharat, Swasth Bharat and Literate India. Books were gifted to the helping staff by the students of the Literary Club. They were taught how to read, write, calculate, how to write letters and fill bank forms. Dr Anup Bowry, Chairman, Innocent Hearts, has taken this important step to help these people.

