Observers inspect commissioning of EVMs, VVPATs in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 8

Election Observer Amod Kumar, Police Observer Ravi Shankar Chhabi along with Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Tuesday inspected the commissioning of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verified paper audit trails (VVPAT) machines for their usage during ongoing elections on polling day (February 20).

Checking the preparation of EVMs and VVPATs at the Guru Nanak College for Women at Banga, the observers and Deputy Commissioner said the administration has on Tuesday started the preparation process of 738 balloting and control units rand 800 VVPATs at all three constituencies to be used in the district on the polling day.

They said each of these machines would be installed at 614 polling booths on polling day. They added the primary motive of the inspection is to ensure that polling for Assembly election conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

They also held detailed interaction with the engineers of Bharat Electric Limited (BEL), who have been assigned the duty of preparing these machines.

The engineers apprised the observers and Deputy Commissioner that all these EVMs and VVPATs would be ready for the use after reformatting.

They said this exercise was the most important work in ensuring the elections held in a smooth, hassle free and transparent manner.