Observers inspect counting centres

Hoshiarpur, May 15

Dr R Anand Kumar, a 2003-batch IAS officer and general observer appointed by the Election Commission of India for the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency, and Kushal Pal Singh, a 2014-batch IPS officer and police observer, on Wednesday inspected the counting centres established for Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat at Rayat-Bahra Group of Institute and Multi Skill Development Centre, ITI, and took stock of the arrangements. They first reached Rayat-Bahra Group of Institute and visited the counting centres of seven Assembly constituencies and took stock of the necessary facilities such as security, CCTV cameras, strong rooms and setting up of counting tables. The police supervisor visited the Multi-Skill Development Centre, IIT. During this, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rahul Chaba and SP Manoj Kumar were also present. The observers instructed the officers that there should be tight security arrangements in the counting centres.

AAP’s Chabbewal meets Beas dera chief

Hoshiarpur: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal visited Radha Soami Satsang Beas Dera on Wednesday and met Dera chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon. Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal and his family spent about an hour at the Dera.

