Observers review poll arrangements, ask teams to strictly implement code

Jalandhar, May 16
Police observer Satish Kumar Gajbhiye and expenditure observer Madhav Deshmukh, appointed by the the Election Commission for Jalandhar Lok Sabha polls, have asked officials to strictly implement the Model Code of Conduct to ensure free and fair elections.
Chairing a meeting today with Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma and SSP Jalandhar (Rural) Dr Ankur Gupta, the observers reviewed the arrangements made by the district administration, especially for maintaining security.
Addressing officials, they said that free and fair/peaceful voting was the basis of healthy democracy which must be ensured at all costs. They also said that teams must remain fully alert to check the illegal flow of cash and liquor.
Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements made by the district administration, the observers said that confidence building measures must be enhanced so that people were able to cast their votes without any fear.
The expenditure observer asked the FST (Flying Squad Teams) and SST (Static Surveillance Teams) to remain more vigilant, especially in pockets identified as expenditure sensitive, besides ensuring better coordination between various units as well as with headquarters.
Briefing the observers about the arrangements made by the district administration, Deputy Commissioner Dr Aggarwal said, “The district administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure free and fair polls in Jalandhar where more than 16 lakh people would be able to exercise their right to franchise at 1,951 polling booths.”
