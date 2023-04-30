Octogenarian brings social issues to light via music

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, April 29

Dr Gurnam, an 84-year-old resident of Saidowal village in Kapurthala, Punjab, has become an inspiration to people of all ages due to his passion for music and writing.

He recently showcased his talent at a musical concert titled, ‘Punjabiyat’, which was held at Virsa Vihar in Kapurthala and organised by the L’aurel Media.

The concert was conceptualised and directed by Agiapal Singh Randhawa, who aimed to showcase the true essence of Punjab’s prosperity, lifestyle, culture, valor, and spirit of sacrifice.

He said that two years back, Dr Gurnam had authored a book called ‘A Flame of Fragrance’, which contains over 80 songs aimed at creating awareness about various social issues such as superstitions, drug abuse, extravagant weddings, and farmers’ debt. At the concert, he sang a few of his songs alongside Punjabi singer Ranjana, and both captivated the audience with their soulful voice. “The event was presided over by Gurkirat Singh Gill, Former Chief Secretary, Government of Maharashtra, who was deeply moved by Dr Gurnam’s performance,” he added.

Randhawa mentioned that the concert would air on DD Punjabi on Sunday evening, reaching a wider audience with Dr Gurnam’s message.

“Despite facing personal tragedies in his life, including the loss of his wife and his young son in 2018, Dr Gurnam’s passion for music and writing has not wavered. Instead of giving up on life, he displayed remarkable resilience and strength, composing a song dedicated to his son and singing it at a gathering organised for his remembrance,” he said.

Throwing a light on Dr Gurnam’s journey, Randhawa said his multifaceted personality is reflected in his achievements. “He has excelled in various fields such as music, poetry, singing, writing, and homeopathy. Despite his age, he completed his third Master’s degree in music from Apeejay College of Fine Arts at the age of 82, having already achieved an MA in English and Political Science,” he added.

He further said the song ‘Punjabiyat’ that Dr Gurnam performed at the concert has received a tremendous response that they have now decided to transform it into a video album that will be released soon. “Dr Gurnam’s story is a testament to the fact that passion knows no age, and following one’s passion can keep the spirit alive and thriving, no matter what life throws at us,” Agiapal said.