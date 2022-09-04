Of 2,056 food samples, 260 fail quality test in 4 yrs

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, September 3

Of the 2,056 food samples collected by the Health Department in the district since 2019 — as many as 260 samples have failed to meet the quality standards, this information was provided by the Health Department.

In the past four years (2019 to 2022) as many as 2,056 samples were taken in the district, of which 260 samples have failed. A total of 152 milk and milk products samples failed the quality test, 157 samples were found substandard and nine samples were declared unsafe.

With the festive season around the corner, the Health Department is on an overdrive to conduct food sampling. While food quality has been facing a rapid decline over the years, the health sources said in the region the greatest concern was substandard food samples. Department officials said adulteration was relatively a lesser evil in the region.

This year, a total of 427 samples have been taken so far (of which 117 were of milk and milk products). Of the total 427 samples, 44 failed (27 of these are of milk and milk products), 28 were found substandard and one unsafe.

As many as 584 food samples were taken in 2019 (of which 259 were of milk and milk products). Of the 584 samples, 122 failed the quality test (80 were of milk and milk products), 79 were found substandard and three were declared unsafe.

In 2020, as many as 467 food samples were collected (of which 79 were of milk and milk products). Of the 467 samples, 36 failed, (16 were of milk and milk products), 24 were found substandard and two were declared unsafe.

In 2021, as many as 578 food samples were taken (of which 79 were of milk and milk products). Of these 578 samples, 58 failed quality test (29 samples were of milk and milk products), 26 were found substandard and three were declared unsafe. In July this year, a special drive for milk and milk products sampling was also held in the district. In July alone, 80 samples were taken, of which reports are yet to arrive.

Sources in the Health Department said, “Our samplings per month average 70 to 75. After an intensive drive in 2017, the use of calcium carbide in the region came down drastically. Sellers now primarily use ethylene or ether as ripening agents as per permitted norms as these are also cheap. No instance of beeswax coating for ornamentation of fruits in the district has been found either. The prime concern is substandard food materials or misleading labels. For example the use of vanaspati ghee or false or processed milk (milk powder, fat enhancers) etc. in milk is prevalent.”

Jalandhar Civil Surgeon Raman Sharma said, “In all cases of spurious or adulterated food items’ use, the guilty are being punished and many of their cases are also being legally pursued. Sensitisation campaigns are also being held ahead of the festive raids. We are very particular about this and those indulging in unethical food practices will not be spared.”