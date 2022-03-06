Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 5

Of the 56 students studying in Ukraine whose families had registered themselves with the district helpline here, 28 have returned home safely till today. While 16 had returned till yesterday, 12 more students have reached back home today.

Among those who reached the New Delhi airport today and were travelling back to Jalandhar are Bhaveeshya Sandal, Pratham Sharma, Ishaan Sharma, Vanshika Sharma, Kunwar Saggu, Ankush Kanwar, Navkiran S Bali, Shubham Sharma and Sachet Kumar. Those who already reached Jalandhar today were Piyush Sharma, Yashad Maingi and Karan Mehta.

On Friday, Jaismine Kaur, Sumit Nagrath, Karan Kishore, Anish Kumar Badhan, Gaurav Luthra, Vandana, Harpreet Jassi, Vikram Sharma, Gaurav Prashar, Khushwinder Singh, Harjot Kaur Malhi, Maninder Singh, Varun Kumar Harjai, Shivani, Milap Singh and Sameer Hans had reached the city.

Vandana, who reached Raipur Rasoolpur village, late on Friday, was given a huge reception by the residents. She was welcomed amid beating of drums and bhangra. She was garlanded with flowers and was even made to cut a ribbon at the entrance of her house.

Pavitar Singh, father of Jasmine Kaur, said he was relieved as his daughter, who was studying MBBS in Kharkiv, reached home late last evening at their residence in Rail Vihar.

There was no bound of joy at Karan’s home when he had reached home safely last evening. Karan’s father Gurdip Lal, who is an inspector in the Punjab Police at local Commissionerate, while receiving his son, said these are joyous moments not only for them but also for all parents meeting with their wards returning from war-hit Ukraine.

A student of MBBS third semester at Kharkiv, Karan (22) shared details of the tough circumstances that he faced amid a continuous heavy strike by the Russian forces. “We took a sigh of relief after reaching at borders of neighbouring countries of Ukraine. We had reached Hungary border from where the Indian authorities made all necessary arrangements, including food, boarding, lodging etc and finally brought them to New Delhi.

Control room numbers

The district administration has appealed to the families, whose members are still struck in the war-hit Ukraine, to report information at a dedicated round-the-clock control room at district level — 0181-2224417 and 1100.

183 Ukraine returnees welcomed at Delhi airport

Phagwara: As many as 183 stranded students in Ukraine on their safe return were given a warm welcome by Union Minister of State Som Prakash at IG International Airport in Delhi on Saturday. The students also thanked the Union Government for making efforts for their safe return. Som Prakash said the Modi government was fully committed to bringing students from Ukraine and so far under the ‘Operation Ganga’ the government had brought back 3,000 students to India by 15 flights and 183 students returned from Budapest (Hungary). He said the first four union ministers had already held meetings in neighbouring countries to bring back Indian people safely to India through those countries. He also thanked the flight crew members and congratulated the families of all those who returned safely to India from Ukraine. OC