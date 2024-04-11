Official checks sanitation

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 10

Municipal Commissioner Anupam Kaler and Joint MC Commissioner Kulpreet Singh conducted a surprise checking at secondary points of garbage collection in the city early on Wednesday morning.

In addition to this, the attendance of Safai Sewaks was checked, cleaning and sweeping of roads inspected. Chief Sanitary Inspector Ajay Kumar was also present along with Sanitary Inspectors Hitesh Kumar and Namdev during the checking. Strict instructions were passed by the Municipal Commissioner to make the city clean and green.

