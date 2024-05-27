Official for FIR against absentee election staff

Phagwara, May 26
Despite stern instructions of the assistant returning officer, 59 government employees deputed for poll duties did not attend even third rehearsal held here today. The absentees include 22 presiding officers, 15 assistant presiding officers and 22 polling officers.
Jashanjit Singh, Phagwara SDM-cum-Assistant Returning Officer, today wrote to Phagwara SDM Rupinder Kaur Bhatti to ensure their presence in the SDM office at 10 am on Monday. He also wrote to SP Bhatti to register an FIR under Section 134 of the RPA Act - 1951 against those avoiding the poll duty.
