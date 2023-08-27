Officials appointed to review facilities at Aam Aadmi Clinics, says DC

Jalandhar, August 26
With an aim to improving medical services delivery and basic requirements at Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) across the district, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal has appointed various officials to personally visit and review the facilities in each of AACs.
A total of 55 AACs have been operating in various areas of the Jalandhar.
The Deputy Commissioner said the officials appointed would have to submit a comprehensive report till August 28 after reviewing the treatment facilities as well as basic requirements for patients so that any shortcoming to be removed immediately.
These officials have been asked to check the availability of doctors/ medical staff / nurses or medicines, etc. Besides the status of payment of electricity and sewerage bills or any pendency, receiving lab reports in a given time frame of 24/48/72 hours, cleanliness in premises, especially in the washrooms, or availability of clean drinking water and average daily OPD for the last three months.
The officials who were deputed to visit the AACs across the district included ADCs, SDMs, tehsildars, naib tehsildars, BDPOs, etc. who have been also instructed to make direct contact with patients coming for medical facilities for on the spot feedback to further improve the treatment facilities.
