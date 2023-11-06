Officials carry out field visits to curtail farm fire incidents in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 5

With an increase in stubble burning cases this month, officials have started undertaking the task of dousing stubble fires during the field visit to villages.

Officials doused a farm fire at Tehing village here today. A fire brigade was called for the purpose.

Officials of the district administration douse a farm fire with the help of a fire brigade at Tehang village in Phillaur on Sunday. Tribune Photo

The officials visited Salempur and Shahpur villages yesterday. They doused a farm fire at Salempur village with the help of a fire brigade.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Jasbir Singh met farmers at Tehing village of the Phillaur sub-division and sensitised them not to burn stubble.

ADC (Urban Development) Jasbir Singh said: “Stubble burning pollutes the environment and poses health risk to residents. It also reduces the fertility of the land and kills useful insects for the crop. The administration is taking strict action by ensuring red entry in the revenue record of farmers who are setting paddy straw on fire”.

He appealed to farmers to give up the habit of burning stubble and contribute to ensuring a clean and green environment for future generations.

Amanpal Singh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Phillaur, said a farm fire was noticed in the fields of Tehing village today. It was immediately extinguished with the help of fire brigade.

He said farmers could make bales of paddy straw and sell it through baler machines, which would also increase their income.

ADC (D) Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa yesterday sought the help of a fire brigade to douse stubble fire in a field during the visits to Shah Slampur and Shahpur villages. He also called for strict action against the violators.

An official of the Nakodar Nagar Council especially called in the fire brigade. Directions had also been issued for deputation of officials during the morning and evening hours to prevent fires.

