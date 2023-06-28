Officials collect seed, pesticides samples

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 27

To tighten noose around defaulter manufacturers, dealers of seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, flying squad teams formed by the Agriculture Department conducted checking in various blocks of the district.

As many as 13 samples were taken from Bhogpur, Nakodar, Mehatpur, Shahkot, Kartarpur and Kishangarh areas and sent to the lab for checking. Licence of the concerned dealers and manufacturers would be cancelled if their samples fail in the test.

Two teams were constituted for the checking. Jagdish Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Barnala; Agriculture Development Officer Surjit Singh from Jalandhar, Kanchan Yadav and Amrik Singh from Jalandhar were part of one team while Dr Jaswinder Rai, Dr Jaswinder Singh, and Baljinder Singh were part of another team.

Jaswant Rai, Chief Agriculture Officer, Jalandhar, said regular checking was being done at the district level.