Officials from 14 nations attend 2-week marketing course at LPU

Jalandhar, September 10

Lovely Professional University (LPU) in collaboration with Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC), Division of Ministry of External Affairs (Government of India), organised a two-week ‘online media marketing’ course for government officials from 14 countries.

It was slated for high-profiled officers of government offices and ministries, entrepreneurs, and media personnel. The course helped participants in finding a set direction to promote online business efficiently. It was also to develop an online marketing strategy that involves potential customers throughout the digital landscape. Present-day digital marketing techniques were discussed in simple terms to demonstrate successful use of all digital channels-including search, video, social, email, and display.

ITEC director, head division of international affairs and vice-president of LPU, Dr Aman Mittal, informed that every year LPU trains thousands of foreign nationals on various long-term and short-term training programmes. Till date we have undertaken a total of 9, offline/online, ITEC programmes.”

Under ITEC and related programmes, 161 countries in Asia, Africa, East Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean, Pacific and small island countries are invited to share in the Indian developmental experience acquired over seven decades as a free nation. These programmes have generated immense goodwill and substantive cooperation among the developing countries.