Officials hold meeting with Latifpura residents

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 24

To resolve the issue of displaced people at Latifpura, Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh, JIT Chairman Jagtar Singh Sanghera, Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh and other officials on behalf of the state government held a third-round of meeting with the members of the Latifpura Rehabilitation Committee here today at Circuit House.

In the meeting, committee leaders Santokh Singh Sandhu, Tarsem Singh Vicky Jainpur, Jathedar Kashmir Singh, Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala, Kashmir Singh Ghugshore, Sukhjit Singh Droli, Gurdeep Singh Bhandal, Mahender Singh Bajwa and members of the victim’s family were present.

The members said they demanded the redevelopment of Latifpura and compensation for the affected families along with action against DCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja for using abusive language for the residents.

They said during the meeting they were asked for a list of the victim’s families. “This is what JIT has done. They demolished the houses without even having details of the families living there, that’s why they are asking for the list from us,” the committee members said. They added if the government failed to accept their demands, they would continue to stay put at the demolition site for an indefinite period.