Officials hold meeting with Latifpura residents

Jalandhar, December 24
To resolve the issue of displaced people at Latifpura, Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh, JIT Chairman Jagtar Singh Sanghera, Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh and other officials on behalf of the state government held a third-round of meeting with the members of the Latifpura Rehabilitation Committee here today at Circuit House.
In the meeting, committee leaders Santokh Singh Sandhu, Tarsem Singh Vicky Jainpur, Jathedar Kashmir Singh, Jaskaran Singh Kahan Singh Wala, Kashmir Singh Ghugshore, Sukhjit Singh Droli, Gurdeep Singh Bhandal, Mahender Singh Bajwa and members of the victim’s family were present.
The members said they demanded the redevelopment of Latifpura and compensation for the affected families along with action against DCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja for using abusive language for the residents.
They said during the meeting they were asked for a list of the victim’s families. “This is what JIT has done. They demolished the houses without even having details of the families living there, that’s why they are asking for the list from us,” the committee members said. They added if the government failed to accept their demands, they would continue to stay put at the demolition site for an indefinite period.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...