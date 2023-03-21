Officials pulled up for not sending pension files to PSPCL headquarters

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 20

Officials of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) were pulled up for not completing the files related to pension cases of retired employees and for not sending the same to the headquarters in Patiala.

Today, a five-member team from Patiala head office reached the city where superintendents and accountants from around 19 divisions turned up with the files of pension cases.

Deputy Chief Engineer (Tech to Director Admin) Sukhwinder Singh, Deputy Chief Engineer (Headquarter) Balwinder Pal and Deputy Secretary Nishi Rani held a meeting with the officials of PSPCL, North Zone, Jalandhar, and reviewed the cases of pensions.

The meeting was held as per the directions of CMD PSPCL Baldev Singh Sran and Director Admin Ravinder Singh Saini.

During the meeting, the team grilled the officials of Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr and Hoshiarpur circles and issued strict instructions to respective officials.

Sukhwinder Singh said that during the meeting all the pending cases pertaining to the pensioners of PSPCL from August 2022 to June 2023 were disposed of and pension cases of those employees who are retiring between July 2023 and December 2023 were pursued so that they can timely get the retirement benefits. “As many as 900 employees are retiring till December 31, 2023,” he said.

Besides, 33 pension cases of employees who died between April 16, 2010 and December 31, 2022 were also reviewed and of these 20 cases were resolved.

He added that for the convenience of the pensioners, the PSPCL has set up a dedicated ‘Pension Helpline’ for its pensioners. “Now, retirees/wards of deceased can call/WhatsApp/SMS on helpline mobile number 9646115517 (on any working day from 9am to 5pm) on a designed format, which is available on PSPCL website, for any information related to the status of their pension cases,” he said.

He further said that they also took the status report of the complaints/grievances received by the department so that these can be resolved as soon as possible.

During the meeting, divisional superintendents, circle superintendents and accountants were also present.