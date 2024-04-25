Phagwara: Officials review Lok Sabha poll arrangements

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 24

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anupam Kaler and Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti held meetings with SDM Jashanjit Singh and DSP Jaspreet Singh and discussed preparations for smooth and transparent polling for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

ADC Kaler and SP Bhatti said the entire election machinery has been instructed to monitor the implementation of Model Code of Conduct to build confidence among the voters.

Assistant Returning Officer-cum-SDM Jashanjit Singh said in the meeting that 227 polling booths would be set up at 126 locations in Phagwara. DSP Jaspreet Singh assured the meeting of maintaining law and order at all costs.

