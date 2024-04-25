Officials told to submit daily report on civic amenities from each ward in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, April 24

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, senior MC officials have been holding meetings with the zonal and nodal officers taking report regarding lack of basic amenities from every ward.

Additional Commissioner Amarjit Singh Bains held a meeting and issued instructions to the zonal officers of Jalandhar Cantt, Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar West and Jalandhar North to submit a daily report of the problems that are being faced by people from every ward.

“We have mainly been focusing on four problems, including sewerage-related issues, cleanliness, streetlights and roads,” Bains said.

Zonal Commissioner Vikrant Verma said most of the problems are related to dirty water and non-working streetlights.

The Lok Sabha elections are approaching. Jalandhar Tribune had recently highlighted that over 4,000 complaints regarding non-functional streetlights were pending with the Municipal Corporation (MC). When political leaders start campaigning and ask for votes while making big promises, they fail to ensure even basic amenities like streetlights for the city people. Ironically, state’s Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh is from Jalandhar.

There have been many accidents and crime rate has also gone up in the areas of city where streetlights are lying defunct. Political leaders and the general public have been lodging complaints in this connection with the authorities concerned.

The MC had recently issued a notice to a company for failing to operate and maintain 71,000 LED smart streetlights in the city. A similar situation is with roads, and sewerage issues too. The MC is also trying to resolve issues on a daily basis.

Notably, 80 nodal officers were appointed each for 80 wards. They are supposed to send a daily report to the senior officials so that the issues could be resolved.

Jalandhar Tribune had recently reported that amidst all the drama that is unfolding, real issues have taken a backseat. Nobody has uttered even a word until now on resolving the solid waste management problem and the condition of streetlights, sewerage, dilapidated roads yet.

