Offline or online? Schools in a dilemma over mode of exam

With Covid-19 cases falling every day, schools and parents have a mixed take

Offline or online? Schools in a dilemma over mode of exam

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, February 22

With the ongoing academic session in schools coming to an end and the final examination set to start, the authorities have a mixed take to the mode of conducting the examinations. While some schools have already begun with online examinations, others have announced that they would be taking examination only on offline mode. A few others have decided to go as per parents’ will, giving options of both online and offline examinations.

Principalspeak

Students of Classes IX and XI are already appearing for offline examinations. We have been telling parents of other classes also to send their children to school as we will be taking their offline examination from February 28 onwards. — Rashmi Vij, Principal, Police DAV Public School

Parents are saying they will now send their children to the schools from the new session. We have sent consent forms to them and we expect that only 30-40% will opt for offline examination, with the rest preferring online mode only. — Rajiv Paliwal, Principal, Innocent Hearts School

Since vaccination is available only for 15 years and above, most students covered in this age group are from Class IX onwards.

The school authorities that are taking online examination or giving an option to choose between the two modes are those which are a bit wary of the situation, despite the numbers of Covid cases falling every day.

St Joseph’s Convent School is already taking online examinations of students and they are expected to get over by the end of this week. Since it is an ICSE school, its academic calendar remains a little advanced. Even before the government had announced to open schools for Classes VI onwards, the school had already given out the datesheet for online examination and, hence, it decided to go on with an already announced schedule.

Police DAV Public School, on the other hand, has plans to take examination only on offline mode. “All our classes got started on offline mode recently. We are getting a good attendance of students in almost all classes, except at junior level. Students of classes IX and XI are already appearing for offline examinations. We have been telling parents of other classes also to send their children to school as we will be taking their offline examination from February 28 onwards,” said Principal Rashmi Vij.

The schools, which have been giving an option of only offline examination, are of the opinion that a proper reality check of students’ level of understanding and assessment can be made only if they take offline examination. Despite giving the students a good lesson to be truthful to themselves and not open their books at the time of online examination, copying has been widely rampant and students have forgotten how to learn and prepare for the examination.

Delhi Public School Principal Ritu Kaul said she had announced that the school would be taking offline examinations from February 28. “Only children with genuine problems will be given an exception of not coming to the school. Till the time examinations begin, we have started a ‘Bridge the gap’ programme for students. Our teachers are revising all basic concepts of each subject so that children are able to understand things better in the physical mode of classroom,” she said.

Authorities of Innocent Hearts School, however, maintained that despite opening of the school, a large number of parents were still not ready to send their wards. Principal Rajiv Paliwal said, “Parents are saying that since it is the end of session, they would now be sending their children to the school from the new session. They are also hopeful that vaccination for 12-14 year-old children, too, might begin by then. Hence, we have sent consent forms to parents and we expect that only 30-40 per cent of parents would opt for offline examination, with the rest preferring online mode only.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra visits kids of an 'old loving family' in Manali that he once met in his younger days; shares pics

2
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

3
Chandigarh

Police round up Chandigarh electricity union leaders for violation of ESMA

4
Chandigarh

Power restored in parts of Chandigarh

5
Nation

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested in money laundering case; to remain in ED's custody till March 3

6
Haryana

Faridabad taxi driver 'kills' head constable-wife, then 'hangs self'

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power employees call off strike; supply 'normalised' in most areas

8
World

PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away due to Covid-related complications

9
Entertainment

Are Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

10
Health

Doctors at Delhi hospital remove 3 live botflies from eye of American woman

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’
J & K

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’
Trending

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizes fall in love with the ‘beautiful bride in red lehenga’
Diaspora

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizens fall in love with the 'beautiful bride in red lehenga'

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!
Haryana

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!

Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day
Haryana

Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day

Top Stories

Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...

‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin

‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin

Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...

India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis

India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis

The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...

Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha

Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha

Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...

Cong’s Amritsar MP targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Smart kiosks for a smart city

Bathinda: Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on edge, but no cuts for VIP areas, power staff

Chandigarh assures Punjab and Haryana High Court of normal power supply

Power crisis: Chandigarh to probe 'sabotage'

Health services remain affected in Chandigarh

Global reports hail India’s vax drive

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Now, get prior alert about destination on phone via new Delhi Metro mobile app

Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing FB, Twitter, Google pleas against order to remove anti-Ramdev links globally

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Activists of Istri Jagriti Manch, villagers protest police 'inaction'

Youth returns home, heaves sigh of relief

Farmers gherao sugar mill office in Mukerian

Central Jail Lok Adalat: 10 of 16 cases settled

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Form panel to initiate action on residents’ complaints: Patiala Mayor

Covid claimed more lives in urban areas of Patiala district

Pollywood actor, singer felicitated