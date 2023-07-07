Old Pension Sangharsh panel questions delay in govt report

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, July 6

Leaders of the Old Pension Sangharsh Committee expressed their concerns regarding the delayed submission of report by committees formed by the Punjab government.

The report, expected to be submitted by June 10, was meant to detail the findings from visits to four states. The committee members raised questions about the status of the report, leaving affected employees of the new pension scheme in a state of uncertainty.

Addressing a press conference held today, Gurdayal Mann, district convener, along with Ram Lal, chairman, and committee members Raman Kumar, Neel Kamal, Balkar Chand, Balveer Naura, Pawandeep, Nirmal, Jaswinder Kaur and Balveer Kaur emphasised the high expectations of NPS-affected employees from the Bhagwant Maan-led Punjab government.

They urged the government to provide relief by discontinuing NPS deductions and initiating the opening of General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts.

The leaders expressed their confidence in Punjab Chief Minister’s willingness to support the employees and make a favourable decision. They also stressed on the need for the issuance of an SOP to address the incomplete notification of the old pension system, which would benefit the employees.

With June transitioning into July, there has been no progress regarding the committee’s report causing distress among NPS-affected employees.

The committee leaders demanded the immediate release of the report to the public, urging transparency and timely action from the Punjab government.

The leaders of the committee also condemned the imposition of a Rs 200 tax on pensioners by the Punjab government in the past. They voiced their dissatisfaction with the lathi-charge on teachers and called for the government to resolve the concerns of employees and pensioners through dialogue, emphasising the importance of peaceful resolution.