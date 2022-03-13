Old students remember fond memories of college life

Old students remember fond memories of college life

Down memory lane Students of PCM SD College for Women during the alumni meet on Saturday. Tribune Photo

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 12

Remembering their time spent in colleges, alumni from various colleges across the region came together and attended alumni meetings on the campuses. Games, PPT shows and various other programmes were organised on the occasion

Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women during the alumni meet on Saturday. Tribune Photo

Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala

An alumni meet was organised on the campus. Dr Monika Aggarwal, President, Alumni Association, welcomed members of the association. Principal Dr Archna Garg encouraged students to share their past experiences during their stay in the college. Dr Kulwinder Kaur, Head, Department of Hindi, presented a virtual treat through her PPT to transport everyone to the memory lane rekindling their golden memories in the alma mater. Dr Kulwinder also briefed the alumni with the present accomplishments of the college. Jaswant Kaur, Vice-President, Alumni Association, presented her heartfelt gratitude and requested the alumni to reciprocate the same love, care and support in near future for the betterment of the college.

Lyallpur KhalsaCollege for Women

The college organised an alumni meet under the leadership of Balbir Kaur, President, Governing Council, KCL Group of Institutes. For this event, the faculties of private and government schools made their presence felt as being part of the rich alumni and felt delighted in visiting their alma mater. Parminder Beri, President, and Dr Raghbir Kaur, secretary, Alumni Association of the college, graced the occasion. Principal Dr Navjot provided a bird’s eye-view of the historical journey of the college focusing on the current stature that the college has achieved under the leadership of President Balbir Kaur. She said the college was proud of its mission of empowering women and imparting world-class education and professional training to its students. The alumni of the college re-visited and relived their old memories of the college and stated that today they have created some new memories which they are going to cherish throughout their life. They also promised to stay connected in the future as well. They also shared their memories through poems and experiences. The Principal proposed the vote of thanks.

MGN College of Education

The alumni got a chance to reconnect with their alma mater to recreate old memories, interact with their faculties and have lots of fun through alumni re-union - Revisiting Nostalgia. The event began with college shabad. SS Walia, President of the Alumni Association, welcomed the gathering. Around 100 alumni attended the event. The event was coordinated both online and offline. The alumni interacted with current students and had a discussion with other alumni. A beautiful video on campus reminiscence took the audience down the memory lane. Alumnus, Harpreet Kaur and Ivnoor, mesmerised the audience with their beautiful songs. Students graced the event with different singing, dancing, mimicry and giddha performance. Dr Kala Singh Gaheer, one of the alumni, extended a formal vote of thanks and said the fame of an institute is not only its administration and staff but also the achievement of its students. Principal Neelu Jhanji appreciated the alumnus to be in continuous touch and extended her wishes to all. The event was coordinated by Geetanjali Mittu. Amongst others Dr Radha Arora, Dr Meharban Singh, Dr Ravjeet Kaur, Dr Pooja Bhardwaj, Dr Pooja Arora, Dr Seema Arora, Dr Kiran Walia, Surjit Kaur, Shivani Gulati, Gaganpreet Kaur, Sakshi Sharma, Maninder Pal Singh, Jaspreet Kaur, Anju, Mamta Rani, Harkamaljit Singh and Satinderbir Kaur witnessed the event.

PCM SD College for Women

The alumni who are serving in schools and making us proud by spreading the light of knowledge made their way back to their college to enjoy a glimpse of their youth and met their old pals by tight passionate hugs. Dr Neena Mittal, Associate Professor, Department of Hindi, was the in charge of the alumni meet. All the old students were in their exclusive shades and colors, driving away the dire fact of growing old and became a young student again. They revived and rejuvenated their old memories and moments with their old friends and lit up their faces with the beautiful divine smiles. Principal Dr Pooja Prashar gave an official welcome to the alumni. More than 50 alumni graced the college. A meet with old-yet-evergreen friends moistened their eyes. Different fun-filled activities were held for them to celebrate old days. Nail art and tattoo stalls were also laid up. This celebration of millennia stretched till evening. Members of the managing committee and Principal acknowledged the efforts of the faculty members in making the event a success.

Delay in diagnostic tests at Patiala hospital hits services