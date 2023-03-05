On Day 2, folk dances steal the show, enthral audience

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 4

On the second day of ‘Virsa Hoshiarpur da’ fair on Saturday, folk dances remained the centre of attraction. Apart from various artistes, students of schools and colleges also demonstrated their performances. Children from JSS Asha Kiran Special School got applause for their wonderful performances. Children and adults also enjoyed camel rides and swings at the fair. Meanwhile, Braj Holi, bhangra and giddha made the viewers dance.

Thousands of people arrived and enjoyed the fair to the fullest today. There were more than 100 stalls lined up in the fair, where visitors showed a keen interest to buy various products. Meanwhile, people also tasted different dishes at stalls set up in the food court. Apart from this, people enjoyed the wonderful performances by the artistes in the late evening fair.

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said the crowd of people shows that they love their culture and heritage. The Deputy Commissioner informed that on March 5, where there will be various performances, famous singer Satinder Sartaj will entertain the audience at 7 pm.