On Day 5 of Punjab games, winners awarded

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 16

On the fifth day of Kheda Vatan Punjab Dean, MLA Jalandhar West Shital Angural, who was the chief guest, distributed prizes to winners. In Under-17 (girls) 200-m freestyle category, Doyal of British oliva won the gold.

In hockey, in the first semi-final match of Under-17 (boys), Dhanowali Acadmey defeated Sports Club, Sansarpur, by 2-1 and in second semi-final, Olympian Surjit Hockey Acadmey dusted Eknoor Hockey Academy, Tehang, by 5-0. In the first semi-final of the 21- 40 age group (men), Gobind Hockey Club, Kukarpind defeated Sports Club, Sahreen, by 1-0.

In Under-17 category in the national style kabaddi, DAV School, Phillaur, won gold in both men and women’s categories. In Under-17 girls badminton singles, Trisha Kapoor beat Vanshia by 11- 4. In Under-17 boys singles, Rohit beat Harwinder Singh by 11-2.