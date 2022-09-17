On Day 5 of Punjab games, winners awarded

Jalandhar, September 16
On the fifth day of Kheda Vatan Punjab Dean, MLA Jalandhar West Shital Angural, who was the chief guest, distributed prizes to winners. In Under-17 (girls) 200-m freestyle category, Doyal of British oliva won the gold.
In hockey, in the first semi-final match of Under-17 (boys), Dhanowali Acadmey defeated Sports Club, Sansarpur, by 2-1 and in second semi-final, Olympian Surjit Hockey Acadmey dusted Eknoor Hockey Academy, Tehang, by 5-0. In the first semi-final of the 21- 40 age group (men), Gobind Hockey Club, Kukarpind defeated Sports Club, Sahreen, by 1-0.
In Under-17 category in the national style kabaddi, DAV School, Phillaur, won gold in both men and women’s categories. In Under-17 girls badminton singles, Trisha Kapoor beat Vanshia by 11- 4. In Under-17 boys singles, Rohit beat Harwinder Singh by 11-2.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 decades after they were declared extinct in India, plane carrying 8 cheetahs lands in Gwalior
They will be flown to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, ...
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist Pak-based 26/11 LeT handler Sajid Mir by UN
Beijing put a hold on the proposal moved by the US and co-de...
BJP continuing with Operation Lotus to break AAP, Manish Sisodia says on Amanatullah Khan's arrest
Khan, AAP MLA from Okhla, was arrested by the Anti-Corruptio...
PM Narendra Modi turns 72; President, ministerial colleagues extend wishes
He will speak at four programmes linked to diverse fields, i...
Here is why Putin couldn't wish PM Modi for his birthday at their meeting
Prime Minister Modi, who is attending the first in-person su...