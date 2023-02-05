On Guru's path

A massive shobha yatra was taken out across the city to mark the 646th Parkash Purb of Guru Ravidas on Saturday. Tribune lensman Malkiat Singh captures the religious fervour on the yatra route.

Decked up with flowers, tableaux and palkis of Guru Ravidas, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the symbol of emancipation of the Dalits, and Parliament stood out as a sea of devotees participated in the coulourful procession, which wound its way across key roads in the city. As the festivities reached their zenith, traffic was paralysed along the yatra route.