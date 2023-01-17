On the run for 7 years, proclaimed offenders land in police net in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 16

The city police on Monday arrested two proclaimed offenders (brothers) wanted in a case of criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt.

The accused have been identified as Daman and Rahul, both residents of New Gandhi Nagar. They were currently residing in Suchi Pind, Rama Mandi. The police said both were wanted in a case registered against them under Sections 323, 324, 506 and 34 of the IPC at the Rama Mandi police station in 2015. They were on the run for the past seven years. They were declared POs by a local court under Sections 82 and 83 of the CrPC on January 5, 2019. “Following a tip-off, both were arrested from their current address on Monday,” said a police official.