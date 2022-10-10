On Valmiki Jayanti, over 100 donate blood at camp

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 9

The Edu Youth Foundation, Jalandhar, organised a blood donation camp to commemorate the Valmiki Jayanti on Sunday. The camp was organised in collaboration with Kidney Hospital, Gurudwara Singh Sabha of Kangniwal village.

Over 100 units of blood were collected at the camp. The DSP, NRI Branch, Major Singh and ACP Cantt Babandeep Singh Lubana, praised the youngsters running the foundation for their efforts at the camp.

Foundation president Kanwar Sartaj Singh said this was the third blood donation camp organised by them. He added, “We have conducted the camp earlier for kids suffering from thalassemia and our foundation has been working continuously for the welfare of the society and our volunteers are actively engaged in spreading awareness among the common public about the importance of blood donation and how a donation can save up to three lives.”

Others present on the occasion included Harsimran Tiwana, Aman Randhawa, Vicky Mudhar, Dr Arun Sharma, Gurkirat Toor, Amarjit Shergill, Baba Sukhjinder Singh, Gurkaran Randhawa.