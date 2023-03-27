On World Theatre Day, rich tributes paid to legendary Ghadarite Gulab Kaur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 26

A discussion was held on the legendary Ghadrite, Gulab Kaur, and her fierce contribution to the freedom struggle.

During a special event dedicated to the World Theatre Day, held at the Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall (DBYH), a session was held to discuss her role in strengthening the women’s role in people’s movements. During the session, a special discussion was also organised on the book ‘Ghadri Gulaab Kaur’, authored by DBYH assistant secretary Chiranjli Lal Kangniwal. On the occasion, Kangniwal, DBYH finance secretary Seetal Singh, committee members, author Waryam Singh Sandhu and DBYH Cultural Wing Convenor Amolak Singh were present.

Dwelling on the legacy of Gulab Kaur, Guru Nanak Dev University-Amritsar’s former professor Joginder Singh said the book on Kaur had handed a precious treasure from the pages of history for posterity.

He said the revolutionary change in the life of Gulab Kaur called for a serious study. He said Gulab Kaur’s husband Maan Singh’s willingness to arrive to the country with a Ghadarite cavalcade and then withdrawing due to multiple mental strains, called for a scientific understanding.

DBY Committee member and former GNDU professor Parminder Singh said fighting to the last breath with commitment to the Indian freedom struggle was all that Gulab Kaur stood for. Dr Parminder said the twin legacies of Savitri Bai Phule and Gulab Kaur also needed to be viewed in unison and in connection with each other.

Author Waryam Singh Sandhu said the lives of men associated with the freedom struggle did come to the fore one way or the other, but the monumental pain and difficulties witnessed by their mothers, sisters, wives was often ignored and brushed away in history.

Gurmail Singh from Kotla Naudh Singh village also detailed the memories associated with Gulab Kaur.

Author Chiranji Lal Kangniwal said Ghadri Gulab Kaur was a leader who still showed the path to contemporary women. He said the people’s movements could not succeed without the participation of women.

Dr Sahib Singh’s play, Lacchu Kabaria, was also presented on the occasion.