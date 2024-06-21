On Yoga Day, Jalandhar’s biggest event to be held at police HQ

Jalandhar, June 20
Massive preparations are underway at various locations in the city for observing the International Yoga Day.
Even as yoga events will be held at almost all parks, colleges, clubs and stadiums in the city, the biggest event will be held in the grounds of the Punjab Armed Police headquarters here. The event will see hundreds of police personnel, including trainees, constables and even the officials performing various yoga asanas under the guidance of experts. A rehearsal for the event was held today.
The programme will be held under the supervision of ADGP (PAP) MF Farooqui. Last year, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was a participant in the event and all local Aam Aadmi Party leaders were also present.
The Yoga Day event will begin at 6.30 am at Jullundur Gymkhana Club and Raizada Hansraj Stadium on June 21.
