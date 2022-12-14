Once bustling with readers, Phagwara MC library now in a state of neglect

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, December 13

Though a new building near the fire brigade is being constructed by the Municipal Corporation for other purposes, non-functioning of the existing MC library defies explanation. A landmark of the town and what once used to be a favourite hang-out of the residents has lost its charm ever since the civic body was upgraded.

Around seven years ago when the civic body was still a committee, the library bustled with youngsters, especially those from the economically weaker sections who couldn’t afford to buy books and made a good use of its rich collection.

Even senior citizens visited the library to keep themselves updated about the latest developments but once the Municipal Corporation came into being, the library gave way to cabins for the civic body employees, and it was relegated to a corner. The entire collection of books now seems to be missing. Some MC employees told this correspondent that the library has been non-functional due to inexplicable reasons.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, an employee said the MC did not make the payment for the accruing cost of newspapers and magazines over the years. Despite repeated attempts, MC officials could not be contacted over the phone for their comments.

Commenting upon the alleged partial working of MC, former Mayor Arun Khosla alleged that development in the corporation city was not in evidence anywhere. Moreover, roads in different municipal wards were in bad condition. About illegal encroachments in the city, Khosla said they were increasing due to the pick-and-choose policy of the authorities besides alleged corrupt practices in the MC machinery.

When asked about the ruling party’s working, Khosla said factionalism in AAP is harming development in the city and officers were adopting a dictatorial attitude taking advantage of internal differences in AAP.