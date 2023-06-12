 Once children’s favourite destination, Nikku Park now in state of neglect : The Tribune India

Once children’s favourite destination, Nikku Park now in state of neglect

Defunct rides, broken swings, unkempt surroundings keep visitors away

Once children’s favourite destination, Nikku Park now in state of neglect

Various playing equipment and a fountain are in bad shape due to the official apathy at Nikku Park in Jalandhar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, June 11

Model Town’s once beloved amusement park, Nikku Park, is currently in a state of neglect, leaving local residents frustrated. The park, which was once a favorite destination for children in the city, is now crying for attention.

Numerous complaints from local residents highlight the lack of a proper maintenance system in place for the park. Most of the rides are in dire need of repair, and even the fountain and lights have stopped working, adding to the park’s deteriorating condition.

Previously, visitors would wait in long queues to purchase tickets for the rides, but nowadays, the park sees hardly any visitors. In addition, rubbish and fallen leaves can be found scattered on the premises, creating an unpleasant environment.

Parents, who are currently enduring the summer vacations, expressed their disappointment, stating that there are no alternative recreational areas in the city where children can go and enjoy rides. They attribute the park’s decline to the fact that it is now under the government management, with maintenance becoming a low priority.

Kavish Mehra, a concerned resident, recalls the promises made by the administration two years ago, following the park’s reopening after the Covid-19 pandemic. At that time, they pledged a complete facelift and the addition of new rides. Unfortunately, little was accomplished, with only a few portraits painted on the walls, leaving much to be desired.

Parents further expressed their dissatisfaction with the limited number of rides that are operational, as they are either damaged or lack proper safety handles. The children’s favorite ride, the dashing cars, remains closed due to pending repair work, while broken slide swings are strewn about the park. “Parks are essential recreational spaces, particularly for the elderly and children. It is disheartening to witness the neglect this park has fallen into,” voiced Kamlesh Kumar, a parent.

Tarun Deep Arora reminisced about the park’s past, when it was managed by an NGO. Arora expressed his disappointment with the current state of affairs, suggesting that the park may soon be closed.

Residents said two years ago, under the supervision of then DC Ghanshyam Thori, it was announced that an ultra-modern bowling court, along with two major attractions, the Columbus and Break Dance rides, would be added. Unfortunately, none of these promises were fulfilled.

Necessary action soon

In response to the mounting concerns about the park, Deepshikha Sharma, who has an additional charge of Jalandhar DC, assured residents that she will hold a review meeting with the relevant authorities in the coming days to address the issue and take necessary action.

