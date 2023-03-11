One arrested for illicit liquor sale

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 10

The Bilga police have arrested a villager and booked another on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating Officer Ashwani Kumar said the arrested accused has been identified as Mangal Singh of Mao Sahib village. Nine bottles of hooch were recovered from him. In another case, the police booked Kuldip Singh Kipi, a resident of Burj Hassan village for selling illicit liquor and recovered 45 bottles of hooch. The accused managed to flee the spot. Cases under the Excise Act have been registered.