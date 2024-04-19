Jalandhar: One arrested for raping, impregnating minor girl

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 18

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 13-year-old girl was raped by his neighbour multiple times during the past three months. The victim’s father came to know about the incident after she complained of pain in her stomach. When the victim was taken for medical check-up, doctors revealed that she was pregnant.

A case in this regard was registered at the Navi Baradari police station on Wednesday under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the suspect, identified as Charan Das, alias Sunny Baba, a resident of Beas, Amritsar, was arrested.

As per the police, the victim’s father, a migrant who hails from Gwalior, had moved to Jalandhar around decade ago. The police said he was living with his family near the Railway quarters, and was working as a cobbler. His wife died a few years ago and he was living alone with his daughter.

In his statement to the police, the victim’s father stated that the suspect, a nearby resident, would visit his residence when he was away at work and his daughter was alone at home. “He threatened my daughter, warning her not to disclose anything to anyone, or else he would harm both of us,” he said.

He further said that on April 14, he took his daughter to the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, after she complained of a stomach ache. During examination, doctors discovered injuries on girl’s private parts and confirmed her pregnancy.

Subsequently, he managed to coax his daughter into revealing that their neighbour had been forcibly engaging in physical relations with her.

