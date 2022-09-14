One arrested for snatching chain

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a local resident on the charge of snatching a woman’s gold chain. Investigating officer (IO) Lakhbir Singh said the accused has been identified as Makhann, a resident of Mohalla Baghwala, Shahkot. Priti, a resident of Sarai Khas told the police that on September 11 a bike-borne man snatched her gold chain and fled away. OC

2 peddlers heldunder NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police arrested two drug peddlers for selling heroin.

IO Bhupindar Singh said two gm of heroin was recovered from the accused, Jaswant Singh and Joga Singh, both residents of Bangiwal. The IO said a case has been registered against the accused under NDPS Act. OC

Five booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police booked five persons on the charge of assaulting a woman. Investigating officer Janak Raj said the accused had been identified as Lachhmann Singh, his wife Balwinder Kaur, sons Sharanjt Singh, Ajay, and Rite. Victim Ramandeep Kaur told the police that the accused had attacked her on August 27, leaving her seriously injured. The IO said a case had been registered under Sections 323, 325 and 149 of the IPC. oc

Man sells illicit liquor, arrested

Phillaur: The Bilga police arrested a villager for selling illicit liquor. Investigating officer Amrik Singh said as many as nine bottles of illicit liquor had been seized from the accused, Resham Singh, a resident of Sango Wal. A case has been registered under the Punjab Excise Act against the accused.OC

Three held with 50-gm heroin

Phillaur: The Phillaur police arrested three drugs smugglers and recovered 50 gm of heroin, an air pistol and a car from them. Deputy Superintendent of the Police Jagdish Raj said the arrested accused were identified as Mandip Singh, Ajay Bains and Sukha . The accused were nabbed at a checkpoint when they were coming to deliver the consignment.