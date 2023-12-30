One arrested on charge of theft

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested one person for stealing gas cylinder from a house. Investigating Officer (IO) Nachatar Singh said the suspect, was identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Bhode village. Som Lal of the same village complained to the police that the suspect barged into his house on December 26 and stole a gas cylinder from the kitchen. The IO said a case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC was registered against the suspect and two stolen gas cylinders and one LED TV was recovered from him. OC

Secy to verify mining claims

Phagwara: The Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Friday directed the secretary, Mining Department, to inquire about allegations that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists and leaders were excavating sand illegally along the Sutlej river in Nurmahal sub-tehsil areas. The CMO forwarded two news reports to the secretary in this regard. Dilbag Singh of Bainapur village sent two news reports published in various newspapers to the CMO. News reports quoting a press release by SAD leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala stated that AAP leaders were illegally mining sand at Sangowal village in Nurmahal sub-tehsil. The former MLA said people involved in the illegal act were using slips of the government-approved mines at Dhagara village. OC

No check on encroachments

Nakodar: More than seven years have passed since the municipal committee shifted vegetable market to the new grain after de-notifying it. However, vegetable commission agents and sellers continue to encroach on municipal roads. Residents complained that shopkeepers’ dumped garbage in front of the main post office which hindered movement of the traffic. They said stink emanating from the garbage troubled commuters. Residents claimed that the issue of encroachments was brought into the notice of the executive officer, municipal committee, and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, but to no avail. OC

Batteries stolen from Sewa Kendra

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing batteries from a Sewa Kendra. Jaspal Singh Jutla, a resident of Sohal Jagir village, complained to the police that thieves barged into Malsian Sewa Kendra on December 16 night and stole eight batteries of the UPS and one battery of generator installed at the kendra. Investigating Officer (IO) Jagtar Singh said a case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC had been registered against unidentified suspects. Residents have demanded a high-level inquiry into thefts at Sewa Kendra. They said such incidents were increasing with each passing day.

