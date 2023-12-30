 One arrested on charge of theft : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

in brief

One arrested on charge of theft

One arrested on charge of theft

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested one person for stealing gas cylinder from a house. Investigating Officer (IO) Nachatar Singh said the suspect, was identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Bhode village. Som Lal of the same village complained to the police that the suspect barged into his house on December 26 and stole a gas cylinder from the kitchen. The IO said a case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC was registered against the suspect and two stolen gas cylinders and one LED TV was recovered from him. OC

Secy to verify mining claims

Phagwara: The Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Friday directed the secretary, Mining Department, to inquire about allegations that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists and leaders were excavating sand illegally along the Sutlej river in Nurmahal sub-tehsil areas. The CMO forwarded two news reports to the secretary in this regard. Dilbag Singh of Bainapur village sent two news reports published in various newspapers to the CMO. News reports quoting a press release by SAD leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala stated that AAP leaders were illegally mining sand at Sangowal village in Nurmahal sub-tehsil. The former MLA said people involved in the illegal act were using slips of the government-approved mines at Dhagara village. OC

No check on encroachments

Nakodar: More than seven years have passed since the municipal committee shifted vegetable market to the new grain after de-notifying it. However, vegetable commission agents and sellers continue to encroach on municipal roads. Residents complained that shopkeepers’ dumped garbage in front of the main post office which hindered movement of the traffic. They said stink emanating from the garbage troubled commuters. Residents claimed that the issue of encroachments was brought into the notice of the executive officer, municipal committee, and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, but to no avail. OC

Batteries stolen from Sewa Kendra

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked unidentified persons on the charge of stealing batteries from a Sewa Kendra. Jaspal Singh Jutla, a resident of Sohal Jagir village, complained to the police that thieves barged into Malsian Sewa Kendra on December 16 night and stole eight batteries of the UPS and one battery of generator installed at the kendra. Investigating Officer (IO) Jagtar Singh said a case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC had been registered against unidentified suspects. Residents have demanded a high-level inquiry into thefts at Sewa Kendra. They said such incidents were increasing with each passing day.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Gita Devi of Kapurthala's royal family dies in Delhi at 86

2
Trending

Karnataka teacher’s ‘hugging and kissing' photoshoot with her student during study tour goes viral; parents file complaint

3
Diaspora

Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey

4
Trending

UK woman was declared dead, wakes up after 40 minutes; on her body partner finds…

5
Trending

Amitabh Bachchan shares actor Helen's heroic escape from Burma during World War 2

6
Trending

‘Revengeful’ employees ‘honey-trap’ boss through fake Instagram account, send his nude pictures to his wife, others

7
Punjab

Jagdeep Dhankhar declines Raghav Chadha's appointment as interim leader of AAP in Rajya Sabha

8
India

Man dies after being repeatedly run over by car by ‘drunk’ friends in Gurugram

9
Punjab

Punjab CM says BJP's Sunil Jakhar is lying, never wanted Republic Day Parade tableau to carry his, Kejriwal's photos

10
Chandigarh

Thick fog reduces visibility in Chandigarh, most parts of Punjab, Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

After talks over 12 years, ULFA inks peace pact with govt; Amit Shah terms it historic

After talks over 12 years, ULFA inks peace pact with govt; Amit Shah terms it historic

Spying case: 8 ex-Navy men get ‘3 to 25 years’ in jail, repatriation uncertain

Spying case: 8 ex-Navy men get ‘3 to 25 years’ in jail, repatriation uncertain

Qatar hasn’t ratified treaty on serving time back home: MEA

‘PM of ideas’: JD(U) after Nitish Kumar takes charge as party president

‘PM of ideas’: JD(U) after Nitish Kumar takes charge as party president ‘PM of ideas’: JD(U) after Nitish Kumar takes charge as party president

Party rules out rejoining NDA | CM to undertake yatra next m...

Brace for two more days of dense fog, showers likely in parts of region

Brace for two more days of dense fog, showers likely in parts of region

After engine pact with France, HAL opens new testing facility

After engine pact with France, HAL opens new testing facility


Cities

View All

Rural police nab woman with 4-kg heroin in Ajnala

Rural police nab woman with 4-kg heroin in Ajnala

Looking back 2023: AIT in eye of storm as Law Officer booked, projects in limbo

Trial run of Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat train today

‘Qatar reprieve welcome but spare thought for Sikh detainees’

Hotel robbery: Police stumble on illegal immigration racket

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C

Planned in 2006, institutes not keen on Chandigarh’s Edu City

Planned in 2006, institutes not keen on Chandigarh’s Edu City

Industrial Area bridge to be opened from January 2

19 flights cancelled, several delayed

24-year-old stabbed to death in Zirakpur hotel

12 yrs on, university regularises professor hired on deputation

Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi court to confiscate 2 UK properties linked to Sanjay Bhandari

Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi court to confiscate 2 UK properties linked to Sanjay Bhandari

Jagdeep Dhankhar declines Raghav Chadha's appointment as interim leader of AAP in Rajya Sabha

Dense fog in Delhi, 100 flights delayed, trains running late

Centre rejected Delhi, Punjab tableaux for Republic Day parade to exact revenge on AAP: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Blast near Israeli embassy: Delhi Police find ‘crucial proof’ of conspiracy, to register FIR

Jalandhar Civic body recovers Rs 1.75 crore property tax from Police Dept

Jalandhar Civic body recovers Rs 1.75 crore property tax from Police Dept

BJP, AAP in credit war over train stoppage in Jalandhar

Vande Bharat Express train to halt in Phagwara

1.30-lakh litre illicit liquor destroyed in raid along Sutlej river

Transporters flay govt over new law for truck drivers

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

New Year parties till 1 am only

Youngster violates minor girl, arrested

Fraudsters create fake FB account of Vigilance SSP

Trio booked for duping employer of Rs 5.47 crore

Students’ cases will be dealt with fairly: Varsity

Students’ cases will be dealt with fairly: Varsity

Suspension of two professors revoked

Sarpanch’s son attacked

Rs 19.70 cr collected under OTS scheme

Volunteers protest, appeal to save heritage monuments in Punjab